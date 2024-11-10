Smith (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against San Francisco, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Smith suffered a knee injury in Friday's practice, which will cause the rookie third-round pick to miss his second game of the regular season. The severity of the injury isn't clear, but Smith will have additional time to recover due to the Buccaneers being on a bye for Week 11. Tavierre Thomas is the top candidate to serve as the Bucs' starting slot corner due to Smith being sidelined.