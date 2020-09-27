Johnson is active for the first time in his NFL career for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Broncos, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The rookie still is buried down the depth chart, but he'll get his first chance to don a uniform on game day with Justin Watson (shoulder) out of action Sunday. Johnson will have an uphill battle for targets with Chris Godwin back on the field after missing Week 2 with a concussion, and the likes of Mike Evans, Scotty Miller and potentially Jaydon Mickens also ahead of him in the pecking order at receiver.