Johnson is active for the first time in his NFL career for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Broncos, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The rookie still is buried down the depth chart, but he'll get his first chance to don a uniform on game day with Justin Watson (shoulder) out of action Sunday. Johnson will have an uphill battle for targets with Chris Godwin back on the field after missing Week 2 with a concussion, and the likes of Mike Evans, Scotty Miller and potentially Jaydon Mickens also ahead of him in the pecking order at receiver.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Tyler Johnson: Healthy scratch against Panthers•
-
Buccaneers' Tyler Johnson: Sitting out Week 1•
-
Buccaneers' Tyler Johnson: Avoids injury report•
-
Buccaneers' Tyler Johnson: Out of practice again•
-
Buccaneers' Tyler Johnson: Trying to make up for lost time•
-
Buccaneers' Tyler Johnson: Resumes practicing•