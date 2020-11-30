Johnson failed to bring in his only target in the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
The rookie came up empty for the third straight game, not necessarily a surprising development considering the wealth of healthy pass-catching talent in front of him. Johnson logged just five snaps overall, and that level of involvement figures to remain the norm unless multiple injuries strike the Buccaneers' receiving corps.
