Johnson (undisclosed) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Johnson was plagued by an undisclosed injury throughout much of training camp, but he now looks on track for Sunday's season opener in New Orleans. The rookie fifth-round pick is listed behind Justin Watson as a backup to Mike Evans (hamstring) on the Buccaneers' unofficial depth chart, and as the overall co-No.5 receiver overall alongside Jaydon Mickens.
