Johnson failed to bring in his only target in the Buccaneers' 46-23 win over the Panthers on Sunday.
The rookie played just nine snaps from scrimmage overall, not entirely surprising considering the Buccaneers' receiving corps was at full health. Johnson was overthrown by Tom Brady on his one target, and he now has logged just two targets in the pair of contests Antonio Brown has played in thus far.
