Johnson failed to bring in his only target during the Buccaneers' 31-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The rookie once again saw minimal involvement, failing to bring in his only target for the third time in the last five games. Johnson has actually been active in every game since Week 3, but he hasn't recorded a catch since Week 9 against the Saints. With so many talented and healthy wideouts in front of him, the 2020 fifth-round pick figures to continue to toil in anonymity during a Week 16 matchup versus the Lions on Saturday afternoon.