Johnson didn't receive a target in Monday's 27-24 loss to the Rams.
Johnson is now operating as the No. 5 receiver with Chris Godwin healthy and Antonio Brown on board. The rookie out of Minnesota logged fewer than 10 snaps on offense for a third straight week and didn't record a reception fora second straight game.
