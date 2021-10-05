Johnson failed to come up with either of his two targets in the Buccaneers' 19-17 win over the Patriots on Sunday night.

A week after producing an encouraging 3-63 line against the Rams in a Week 3 loss, Johnson came up empty despite Scotty Miller's (IR-toe) absence boosting him up a notch on the depth chart. Antonio Brown's return from a one-game absence due to a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list and a sloppy weather environment helped play a part in Johnson's downturn, and he'll look to return to at least a slightly bigger role versus the Dolphins in Week 5.