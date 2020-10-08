Johnson could be in line for No. 3 receiver duties at minimum in Thursday's Week 5 game against the Bears with Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Justin Watson (shoulder) sidelined, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The rookie already logged 25 snaps in Week 4 against the Chargers, although he didn't see a target. That's likely to change Thursday, even if Evans, who's reportedly going to test out his gimpy ankle in pregame warmups, and Miller, who's expected to play through groin and ankle injuries, both suit up. Smith identifies Johnson as the most likely to serve as the No. 3 wideout in such a scenario, and if Evans can't go, the 2020 fifth-round pick could conceivably find himself in a starting role in what would be only his third NFL game with active status.