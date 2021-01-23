Johnson could benefit from expanded opportunity in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Packers with Antonio Brown (knee) ruled out for the contest, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie logged 15 snaps in Sunday's divisional-round win over the Saints with Brown spending the majority of the second half on the sideline, with his one reception an impressive 15-yard grab on third down. Johnson was able to get a fair amount of experience during the regular season despite recording just 12 catches, logging 265 snaps from scrimmage over 14 games. Tom Brady showed some trust in Johnson in the red zone as well, with four of the 2020 fifth-round pick's 17 targets coming in that part of the field. Coach Bruce Arians endorsed Johnson's ability to rise to the occasion Friday, noting Johnson has earned the trust of his staff and Brady with his play.