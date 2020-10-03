Johnson is in line for an expanded role in Sunday's Week 4 home tilt against the Chargers with Chris Godwin (hamstring) already ruled out and Scotty Miller (hip/groin) listed as questionable, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Laine reports coach Bruce Arians noted he expects Johnson to step into a bigger role after being active for the first time in Week 3 but not logging a target. The 2020 fifth-round pick has had a slow start to his pro career after missing time at the start of training camp with what was described as a soft-tissue injury, but he's since had over a month to get acquainted with the offense. Johnson wouldn't project to serve as any higher than the No. 4 receiver if Miller is able to suit up, but he could conceivably slot into the No. 3 role behind starters Mike Evans and Justin Watson if his teammate were to sit out.