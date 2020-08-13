Johnson didn't practice Thursday due to a "soft-tissue injury", Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
In the early stages of training camp, the Buccaneers likely are being cautious with the rookie fifth-rounder. Johnson has a tough path to snaps and targets in a receiving corps composed of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard. Having said that, Johnson may flash occasionally in 2020 if he can build a rapport with Tom Brady. In his last two collegiate seasons at Minnesota, Johnson averaged 15.2 YPC and 9.9 YPT.