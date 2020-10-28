Johnson is in line to potentially see an expanded role in Monday night's Week 8 game against the Giants with Chris Godwin (finger) already declared out for the contest, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Johnson has had an interesting rookie season, one that saw him inactive for the first two games of the campaign, target-less for the subsequent pair of contests and in the end zone twice on just seven catches over the last three. The 2020 fifth-round pick was at his busiest in Week 5 against the Bears, one of three games Godwin has already missed this season, posting a 4-61 line on six targets. While it remains to be seen if Johnson will see the same volume versus New York, he should slot into the No. 3 receiver role with Scotty Miller bumping up to No. 2 in Godwin's stead.