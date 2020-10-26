Johnson secured both his targets for four yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 45-20 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

The rookie is starting to demonstrate a knack for making excellent use of his relatively sparse opportunities, as he now has a pair of touchdown grabs on a combined three receptions over the last two games. Sunday, Johnson found the end zone from a yard out with 3:08 remaining to put an exclamation point on the lopsided win for the Buccaneers. While his recent fantasy production is encouraging to an extent, the outlook for Johnson isn't too bright moving forward, considering Antonio Brown's on-field debut in what will likely be Week 9 is poised to have the domino effect of bumping everyone on the latter portion of the receiver depth chart down a notch.