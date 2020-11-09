Johnson secured his only target for 11 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-3 loss to the Saints on Sunday night.

The rookie unsurprisingly filled a minor role, logging just six snaps from scrimmage and coming in last in targets among players who received at least one look from Tom Brady. Johnson has slipped down to No. 5 on the wideout depth chart with the arrival of Antonio Brown, so his level of participation moving forward could be similarly modest.