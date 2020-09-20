Johnson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Johnson will be a healthy scratch for a second straight game to begin his NFL career. The Minnesota product posted an 86-1,318-13 line in his senior collegiate season, so while there's potential in the future, he may need more time to develop.
