Johnson, whom the Buccaneers selected in the fifth round of the 2020 draft, demonstrated a high degree of proficiency near the goal line during his college career, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The Minnesota product saw his stock take a relatively unexpected dip before Tampa nabbed him, as Johnson boasts the numbers befitting a significantly higher draft slotting. The former Golden Gopher frequently was a force from the 20-yard line in, leading all Power 5 schools in red-zone catches, red-zone receiving yards (320) and red-zone touchdowns (23) from 2016 through 2019 while also setting the pace for that large grouping of schools in receiving yards over the last four combined seasons. While Johnson's speed isn't exactly a strong point -- which Laine notes makes him a less-than-direct replacement for the departed Breshad Perriman -- his above-average hands, concentration and body control give him plenty of tools to work with as he starts his NFL career.