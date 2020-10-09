Johnson secured four of six targets for 61 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-19 loss to the Bears on Thursday night.

The rookie finally had a chance to see some targets come his way, and he made good use of the opportunity overall. Johnson led the Buccaneers in receptions and receiving yardage for the night, with the highlight of his performance a 35-yard grab late in the first quarter on the Buccaneers' only touchdown drive. Johnson saw extended snaps as a result of the absences of Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Justin Watson (chest), but the accounting he gave of himself could certainly earn him additional opportunities as a complementary weapon in coming weeks.