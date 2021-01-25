Johnson secured one of two targets for 16 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-26 win over the Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

The rookie made another one of his trademark contested catches on a Tom Brady bullet in the second half, but it was the one ball he didn't bring in that was arguably even more prominent. Facing a third-and-4 with 1:46 remaining and trying to preserve a five-point lead, Brady surprisingly targeted Johnson on a right-to-left crossing route. Johnson got some separation from the trailing Kevin King, which caused the latter to grab hold of the wideout's undershirt and draw a critical pass interference penalty. Johnson had only 12 receptions during the regular season, but Brady has displayed trust in him by looking for him in the red zone and on tough throws during the postseason. However, if Antonio Brown (knee) is back for the Super Bowl LV matchup against the Chiefs as expected, Johnson likely will share No. 4 receiver duties with Scotty Miller during that contest.