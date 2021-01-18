Johnson secured his only target for a 15-yard reception in the Buccaneers' 30-20 divisional-round win over the Saints on Sunday.

The rookie's one grab stood out, as Johnson exhibited excellent control, getting in near-parallel position to the ground while making a difficult catch away from his body and then maintaining a secure grasp of the ball as he went down. Johnson logged 15 snaps overall while helping fill in for Antonio Brown, who appeared to spend large portions of the second half on the sideline with what was later labeled as a knee issue. If Brown is limited again or ruled out for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Packers, Johnson may once again see some run as a complementary target.