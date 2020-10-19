Johnson hauled in his only target for a seven-yard touchdown in the Buccaneers' 38-10 win over the Packers on Sunday.

The rookie didn't have anywhere near the same role as in a Week 5 loss to the Bears that Chris Godwin and Justin Watson missed due to hamstring and chest injuries, respectively. However, Johnson certain cashed in on his one opportunity to touch the ball. The 2020 fifth-round pick should continue to see sporadic opportunity throughout his first pro campaign, but he'll have a weekly uphill battle for Tom Brady's attention whenever the rest of the team's pass-catching corps is healthy.