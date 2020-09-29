Johnson logged 21 snaps in Sunday's 28-10 win over the Broncos but did not see a target.

Johnson was active for the first time as a pro, but even with Justin Watson (shoulder) sidelined for Sunday's contest, the rookie didn't see a pass come his way. First-time active status was a step in the right direction for the fifth-round pick, but it remains to be seen if he'll have another opportunity to take the field in a Week 4 home matchup against the Chargers.