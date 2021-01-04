Johnson brought in one of two targets for a 16-yard reception in the Buccaneers' 44-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The rookie saw some opportunities with Mike Evans (knee) exiting the game for good in the first quarter, a development that allowed Johnson to make an appearance on the stat sheet for the second straight week. Johnson was considered a steal as a fifth-round selection last April after a productive college career, but the wealth of talent ahead of him -- which was augmented by the mid-season acquisition of Antonio Brown -- conspired to keep the former Golden Gopher near the bottom of the depth chart. The University of Minnesota product finished the regular season with a 12-169-2 line, and unless multiple injuries strike the receiving corps in the postseason, he appears likely to fill a very minor role during the Buccaneers' playoff run.