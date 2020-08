Johnson (undisclosed) was held out of practice Monday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Coach Bruce Arians said Johnson is dealing with the same injury that caused him to miss the first week of practice. Arians hasn't elaborated on the nature of the injury, but he did note that the rookie wideout has "missed a ton" of practice time. Johnson appears unlikely to emerge ahead of Scotty Miller and Justin Watson in a competition for the No. 3 receiver job.