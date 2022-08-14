Johnson brought in six of seven targets for 73 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-24 preseason loss to the Dolphins on Saturday night.

Johnson led the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets on a night when none of Mike Evans (hamstring), Chris Godwin (knee), Julio Jones (coach's decision) and Russell Gage (leg) saw the field. The third-year wideout made a notable statement in his bid to lock down a spot in the latter half of the Buccaneers' wide receiver depth chart and should continue to log plenty of snaps again in next Saturday night's road exhibition matchup versus the Titans.