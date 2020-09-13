Johnson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 1 tilt against the Saints, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The rookie fifth-round pick missed time early in camp due to injury and therefore is still behind the curve on learning the offense. With Mike Evans (hamstring) also managing to garner active status Sunday, Johnson's chances of suiting up fell even further. The Buccaneers opted to keep the more experienced Jaydon Mickens, who can also help on special teams, active as the No. 5 receiver versus New Orleans.