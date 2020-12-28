Johnson secured his only target for 35 yards in the Buccaneers' 47-7 win over the Lions on Saturday.

Multiple seldom-used players were utilized in the blowout win, with Johnson getting in on the fun courtesy of a career-high 35-yard grab. Johnson's splash play could potentially be a harbinger of what's to come Week 17, a divisional contest against the Falcons that the playoff-bound Bucs may rest some front-line players in.