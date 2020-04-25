Buccaneers' Tyler Johnson: Tampa ends fall in fifth round

The Buccaneers selected Johnson in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 161st overall.

Johnson (6-foot-1, 206) was an extremely productive player at Minnesota, where he accumulated 3,305 yards and 33 touchdowns in 43 career games. Given that he played quarterback before arriving to Minnesota, Johnson was a quick study by any account. He was largely ignored by the NFL for whatever reason, denied a Senior Bowl invitation, but even the worst-case scenarios for his athletic testing still imply clear NFL viability due to his uncommon production. So long as he doesn't run something like a 4.7-second 40-yard dash, then Johnson shouldn't grade worse than a player like Jerricho Cotchery did. Unfortunately for his Tampa Bay fit, Johnson ideally plays in the slot, where Chris Godwin is an immovable obstacle.