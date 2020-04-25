Buccaneers' Tyler Johnson: Tampa ends fall in fifth round
The Buccaneers selected Johnson in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 161st overall.
Johnson (6-foot-1, 206) was an extremely productive player at Minnesota, where he accumulated 3,305 yards and 33 touchdowns in 43 career games. Given that he played quarterback before arriving to Minnesota, Johnson was a quick study by any account. He was largely ignored by the NFL for whatever reason, denied a Senior Bowl invitation, but even the worst-case scenarios for his athletic testing still imply clear NFL viability due to his uncommon production. So long as he doesn't run something like a 4.7-second 40-yard dash, then Johnson shouldn't grade worse than a player like Jerricho Cotchery did. Unfortunately for his Tampa Bay fit, Johnson ideally plays in the slot, where Chris Godwin is an immovable obstacle.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy QB Tracker
The Jets reached up into the fourth round to select James Morgan out of Florida International,...
-
NFL Draft: Late-round WR pick tracker
This is one of the most talented receiving classes in years, and we've got every one of them...
-
Jacob Eason to the Colts
The Colts get may have taken their long-term quarterback in the fourth round, but Jacob Eason...
-
Winners & Losers: Ekeler up, Jones down
Some of Round 1's biggest winners saw their fortunes turn Friday, while some players can breathe...
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy RB tracker
Catch up on every running back prospect you need to know about, from the first pick to the...
-
Zack Moss to Buffalo
Utah's Zack Moss could take a big bite out of Devin Singletary's Fantasy potential.