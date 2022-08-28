Johnson brought in three of four targets for 36 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-10 preseason loss to the Colts on Saturday night.

Johnson already seemingly has the No. 5 wideout spot sealed up, but he co-led the team in receptions in the preseason finale for good measure. The third-year receiver put together a very strong body of work in both training camp and exhibition games this summer, and given he already has a solid degree of rapport with Tom Brady, he could carve out his fair share of opportunities over the course of the regular season despite the wealth of talent ahead of him.