Johnson, who didn't participate in his first training camp practice until Wednesday with what was described as a "soft=tissue" injury, has started to make an impression with his route running, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The rookie fifth-round pick is naturally way behind the curve, with coach Bruce Arians noting Johnson has "missed a ton." However, the fact he's now been able practice three days in a row certainly helps ignite the process of making up ground, and Johnson apparently caught Arians' eye in Thursday's session with a good grab on an inside-out route. In addition to the catching up he needs to do on mastering the Buccaneers' complex offensive scheme, Johnson also has his work cut out for him in terms of tunneling up the depth chart, considering both Scotty Miller and Justin Watson have reportedly been turning heads thus far.