Johnson brought in both targets for 24 yards in the Buccaneers' 13-3 preseason loss to the Titans on Saturday night.

Johnson co-led the Bucs in receptions on the night despite his modest total, the second time in as many exhibitions he's been at the top of the leaderboard in that department. Johnson's roster spot is secure, but it's still encouraging to see him generate serviceable production relative to playing time and inconsistent quarterback play.