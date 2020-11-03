Johnson brought in both his targets for 35 yards in the Buccaneers' 25-23 win over the Giants on Monday night.

Johnson took a formidable hit from the Giants' Logan Ryan on his second and final catch of the night, a 20-yard grab that took the ball down to New York's 42-yard line on a drive that would culminate in a go-ahead touchdown grab by Mike Evans. The rookie played on exactly 50.0 percent of the snaps overall and was able to post his third multi-reception tally of the last four games in the process. However, the 2020 fifth-round pick could well be in for a notable decline in opportunity beginning Week 9, when Antonio Brown's expected debut projects to knock the receivers on the latter half of the depth chart down another notch.