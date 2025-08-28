Funderburk (undisclosed) reverted to the Buccaneers' injured reserve list Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The cornerback was waived with an injury designation by the Bucs on Tuesday, according to Scott Smith of the team's official site. Funderburk will now need to get let go with an injury settlement to have a chance to play in 2025. The second-year pro appeared in 13 regular-season games in 2024, seeing action on 152 defensive snaps and 87 special-teams snaps, making 14 tackles (10 solo).