Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Back at practice
Hargreaves (groin) participated in Tuesday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.
Hargreaves was originally given a timetable of 2-to-3 weeks after sustaining the groin injury, but it looks like he is ahead of schedule. The Buccaneers will likely ease Hargreaves back into a full workload, however, as the former first-round pick will once again serve as a key member of the team's secondary this season. He should be in line to see some time during Friday's preseason game against the Lions.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Out 2-to-3 weeks•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Injures groin in preseason opener•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Returns to practice•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Expected to miss a few days•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Improvement expected in 2018•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Shut down for season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pats RB White a Fantasy steal
Rex Burkhead? Sony Michel? No one can guarantee anything when it comes to the Patriots run...
-
Believe in Williams, Barber?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the stories from the second full week of the preseason and...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...