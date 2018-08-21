Hargreaves (groin) participated in Tuesday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.

Hargreaves was originally given a timetable of 2-to-3 weeks after sustaining the groin injury, but it looks like he is ahead of schedule. The Buccaneers will likely ease Hargreaves back into a full workload, however, as the former first-round pick will once again serve as a key member of the team's secondary this season. He should be in line to see some time during Friday's preseason game against the Lions.

