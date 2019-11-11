Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Benched in third quarter
Coach Bruce Arians benched Hargreaves in the third quarter of Sunday's 30-27 win over the Cardinals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Arians cited a lack of effort from Hargreaves. As a result, Hargreaves recorded a season-low 46 of 70 possible defensive snaps (66 percent), as he's normally an every-down corner. The 2016 first-round pick returned to the game when M.J. Stewart left with a knee injury. It doesn't sound like this discipline will carry over into Week 11's matchup against the Saints.
