Hargreaves was held out of Tuesday's practice for non-injury reasons, with coach Bruce Arians saying the cornerback "has to get his mind right to practice," Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Arians seems to be hinting at a lack of effort or preparation or perhaps an issue with punctuality. Whatever the case, Hargreaves should still have a starting job heading into the fourth year of his rookie contract, as the Buccaneers haven't found a clear upgrade for their disappointing 2016 first-round pick. The team recently exercised the fifth-year option on Hargreaves' contract, but it's only guaranteed for injury.