Hargreaves posted six tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Cardinals.

Hargreaves now has at least six stops in his last three games. Despite having made a commitment to be a more aggressive on-ball defender this season, Hargreaves has still to record an interception and has just one pass defensed through his first five contests. He'll look to snag his first pick of the season against the Bills in Week 7.