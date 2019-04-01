Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Declares himself healthy
Hargreaves (shoulder) said Monday that he's returned to full health, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Hargreaves, who played only one game last season due to a shoulder injury, has progressed through surgery and rehab without setbacks and appears to have fully recovered. The 2016 first-round pick projects to play a key role at outside cornerback in 2019.
