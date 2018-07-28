Hargreaves (lower leg) will miss a few days after getting spiked in the shin and requiring stitches, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Hargreaves has avoided serious damage, but he will rest up the injury to prevent anything further. Coming off a sophomore season which lasted just nine games due to a hamstring injury, Hargreaves will attempt to bounce back after a turnover-free nine games last year and his contributions to a secondary that allowed the fourth-highest completion percentage (67.6) in the NFL. The third-year corner displayed versatility by playing both outside and as the nickel corner and he figures to see work at both spots in 2018. However, he will likely remain off the fantasy radar unless he can drastically increase his interception rate of just one in his first 25 career games.