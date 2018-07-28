Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Expected to miss a few days
Hargreaves (lower leg) will miss a few days after getting spiked in the shin and requiring stitches, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Hargreaves has avoided serious damage, but he will rest up the injury to prevent anything further. Coming off a sophomore season which lasted just nine games due to a hamstring injury, Hargreaves will attempt to bounce back after a turnover-free nine games last year and his contributions to a secondary that allowed the fourth-highest completion percentage (67.6) in the NFL. The third-year corner displayed versatility by playing both outside and as the nickel corner and he figures to see work at both spots in 2018. However, he will likely remain off the fantasy radar unless he can drastically increase his interception rate of just one in his first 25 career games.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Improvement expected in 2018•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Shut down for season•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Will remain sidelined•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Sidelined for Week 14•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Out again in Week 13•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Remains out in Week 12•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...
-
Draft to stream QBs
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite four quarterbacks to draft for streaming