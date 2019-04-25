Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Fifth-year team option exercised
Hargreaves saw his fifth-year team option exercised by the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Under the terms of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, all teams must decide whether they'll pick up the fifth-year option on any rookie contracts the offseason before the player's fourth season begins. With the 2019 deadline of May 3 looming, the team made its move Wednesday, giving them control over Hargreaves through the 2020 season. The UF product has struggled with both injuries and play through his first three pro campaigns. However, he's received a vote of confidence from new head coach Bruce Arians due to Hargreaves' successful college track record with the press coverage that new coordinator Todd Bowles' scheme largely calls for.
