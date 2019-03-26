Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday that he has confidence in Hargreaves (shoulder) at outside cornerback, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Arians' defensive gameplan appears to include limiting Hargreaves to the outside, which could allow the 23-year-old to hone in on improving upon his inconsistent play. Hargreaves' career has been derailed by injuries since his rookie season, as the 2016 first-round pick has played only 10 games over the last two season, including one game in 2018. Though Hargreaves appears in line for a key role in Tampa Bay's secondary, he will likely remain off the fantasy radar unless he can increase his interception rate of just one in 26 career games.