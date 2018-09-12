The Buccaneers will place Hargreaves (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tampa Bay made the decision to shut down Hargreaves after he received a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews early Wednesday. Though the details surrounding Hargreaves' condition aren't completely clear, it's likely that Hargreaves was recommended to undergo surgery after sustaining what was believed to be a labrum tear in the Buccaneers' season-opening win over the Saints, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. The Buccaneers signed cornerback Marcus Williams on Tuesday to fortify their depth at the position with Hargreaves set to miss at least eight weeks -- if not the entire season -- with the shoulder issue.

