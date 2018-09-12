Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Heads to injured reserve
The Buccaneers will place Hargreaves (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Tampa Bay made the decision to shut down Hargreaves after he received a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews early Wednesday. Though the details surrounding Hargreaves' condition aren't completely clear, it's likely that Hargreaves was recommended to undergo surgery after sustaining what was believed to be a labrum tear in the Buccaneers' season-opening win over the Saints, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. The Buccaneers signed cornerback Marcus Williams on Tuesday to fortify their depth at the position with Hargreaves set to miss at least eight weeks -- if not the entire season -- with the shoulder issue.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: May have serious injury•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Undergoing MRI•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Back at practice•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Out 2-to-3 weeks•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Injures groin in preseason opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dive into the running back position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Week 2 consensus rankings: Start Tyrod
SportsLine's consensus Fantasy Football rankings tell you who to sit and start in Week 2
-
Wednesday's news: Olsen out, Bryant back
Heath Cummings tells you what you missed on Tuesday in the NFL, starting with the latest on...
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...