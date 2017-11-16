Hargreaves (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The second-year corner injured his hamstring in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets and was scheduled for an MRI exam Tuesday, the results of which have not been disclosed by the team. However, Hargreaves was still limited enough to be held out of practice altogether Wednesday, with head coach Dirk Koetter commenting that he'll have to show notable improvement in order to suit up in Week 11 against the Dolphins, as per Scott Smith of the team's official site. Hargreaves' status will be on to monitor over the balance of the practice week.