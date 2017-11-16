Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Held out of Wednesday's practice
Hargreaves (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The second-year corner injured his hamstring in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets and was scheduled for an MRI exam Tuesday, the results of which have not been disclosed by the team. However, Hargreaves was still limited enough to be held out of practice altogether Wednesday, with head coach Dirk Koetter commenting that he'll have to show notable improvement in order to suit up in Week 11 against the Dolphins, as per Scott Smith of the team's official site. Hargreaves' status will be on to monitor over the balance of the practice week.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Will undergo MRI exam Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Ruled out rest of game•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Steps up aggressiveness in Week 8•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Shifts inside in Week 7•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Compiles six tackles Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Shares team lead in tackles•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, not Lewis
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: Olsen nearing return
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.