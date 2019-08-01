Hargreaves is running with the first-team defense thus far in camp and has repeatedly made plays in coordinator Todd Bowles' new defensive scheme, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

There was cautious optimism throughout the offseason that both Hargreaves and fellow corner Carlton Davis would take well to Bowles' aggressive bump-and-run coverage schemes, and both players have validated that expectation thus far. Smith reports Hargreaves has consistently flashed in each of the first five practices of camp, with heady interceptions last Saturday in a two-minute drill against the first-team offense and another in Tuesday's practice especially standing out. Hargreaves earned a ball-hawking reputation during his three college seasons at Florida, garnering 10 interceptions and 27 defensed passes overall. However, through 26 NFL games, the 2016 first-round pick has just one interception and 15 pass breakups while primarily playing in off-coverage and zone schemes that proved to be bad fits for his skill set.