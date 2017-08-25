Hargreaves was often matched up against rookie Chris Godwin in Thursday's final training camp practice and often won the one-on-one battle, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The second-year corner has taken advantage of the absence of Mike Evans (undisclosed) the last two days to frequently exert his will on Godwin. Hargreaves frequently got the best of the rookie during Thursday's session, but he's looked considerably more confident overall in his second pro training camp. The former Florida Gator will start alongside Brent Grimes at cornerback this season, and he appears to be making good on his vow to play more aggressively as he enters his second campaign.