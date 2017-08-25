Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Impressive final practice of camp
Hargreaves was often matched up against rookie Chris Godwin in Thursday's final training camp practice and often won the one-on-one battle, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The second-year corner has taken advantage of the absence of Mike Evans (undisclosed) the last two days to frequently exert his will on Godwin. Hargreaves frequently got the best of the rookie during Thursday's session, but he's looked considerably more confident overall in his second pro training camp. The former Florida Gator will start alongside Brent Grimes at cornerback this season, and he appears to be making good on his vow to play more aggressively as he enters his second campaign.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Notches interception at goal line Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Returns punts in Thursday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Making plays early in camp•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Picks off pass for second consecutive OTA session•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Staying busy early in OTAs•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Expected to be more aggressive in second season•
-
Parker, Ajayi shine vs. Eagles
In the all-important third preseason game, DeVante Parker and Jay Ajayi had big performances...
-
Don't buy the rookie RB hype
Everyone is buying this year's rookie class, but Chris Towers thinks the hype train is getting...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
If you’re looking for players who will outperform their draft value, this is the episode for...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football sleepers...
-
Crowder tops Sportsline breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
12-team PPR mock draft review
Our CBS Sports staff completed a 12-team PPR mock draft, and the rookie running backs are all...