Hargreaves (hamstring), who struggled with both injury and play last season, is expected by general manager Jason Licht to rebound in 2018, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The 2016 first-round pick finished the season on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring in a Week 10 game against the Jets and never recovering sufficiently to even make it back on the practice field. It was a fittingly disappointing conclusion to a lackluster sophomore campaign for Hargreaves, who did not intercept a pass over the eight-plus games he participated in and was part of a secondary that allowed the fourth-highest completion percentage (67.6) over the course of the season. Hargreaves struggled early in the campaign while playing the outside and was beginning to transition to more nickel corner work before his injury. Licht emphasized that despite the corner's struggles last season, he's still viewed as aptly capable of bouncing back with the benefit of a clean bill of health in 2018, and that he remains valued for his on-field versatility. "The corners that can play both inside and outside, they come in handy, especially if they can play them both well," said Licht. "Vernon fits that definition of the guy that can do both. I had a lot of positive conversations with Vernon at the end of the year and I'm excited about where his mind is right now. I think he's going to have a pretty good year this year."