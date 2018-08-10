Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Injures groin in preseason opener
Hargreaves injured his groin during Thursday's preseason opener in Miami, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
While the severity of Hargreaves' injury isn't clear, we'll get a better idea of his situation when we see how fully he's able to participate in practice this coming week.
