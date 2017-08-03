Hargreaves' strong practice Wednesday included a pick-six, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.

The 2016 first-round pick made his presence felt Wednesday, a practice in which the Bucs focused heavily on bubble screens and short passes. Hargreaves performed well in one-on-one drills and also intercepted a screen pass in team drills and took it to the house. As per Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, Hargreaves feels much quicker after having lost 12 pounds this offseason and more confident after having logged 98 percent of the defensive snaps as a rookie.