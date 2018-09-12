Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: May have serious injury
Hargreaves (shoulder) could have a serious injury and will be examined by Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It's bad news that Hargreaves will seek a second opinion with a surgeon. In turn, the Buccaneers had Bashaud Breeland, who started for Washington in the previous four seasons, in for a visit. Expect an update on Hargreaves' condition Wednesday.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Undergoing MRI•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Back at practice•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Out 2-to-3 weeks•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Injures groin in preseason opener•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Playing Waiver Wire for Week 2
Jamey Eisenberg gives you injury replacement options for Week 2 with an in-depth look at the...
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...