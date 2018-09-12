Hargreaves (shoulder) could have a serious injury and will be examined by Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's bad news that Hargreaves will seek a second opinion with a surgeon. In turn, the Buccaneers had Bashaud Breeland, who started for Washington in the previous four seasons, in for a visit. Expect an update on Hargreaves' condition Wednesday.

