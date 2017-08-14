Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Notches interception at goal line Friday
Hargreaves recorded an interception and had no other stats in Friday's 23-12 preseason loss to the Bengals.
The second-year corner was implored to play more aggressively this coming season by head coach Dirk Koetter, and Hargreaves had taken that to heart through the first two weeks of camp. That encouragingly carried over into the first preseason contest as well, with Hargreaves impressively undercutting an attempted out to A.J. Green in the right side of the end zone and securing the interception. After having been the league's most targeted cornerback last season, Hargreaves should be much more of a productive IDP asset in the coming season with a year of taking lumps under his belt.
